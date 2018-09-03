Hong Kong Market falls on trade worries

Hong Kong share market closed lower on Monday, 3 September 2018, as investors grew concerned about the outcome of the free trade talk between the and Investor sentiment was also hit by a private survey data showing manufacturing growth slowed to a 14-month low in August and speculation that will impose tariffs on a further US$200 billion of Chinese imports as soon as this week. At closing bell, the declined 176.01 points or 0.63% to 27,712.54. The Enterprises Index dropped 62.01 points or 0.57% to 10,813.57.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking the Commerce & Industry sector declined 1.1%, the financial sector was 0.3% down, and properties sector fell 0.9%, while Utilities sector rose 0.1%. Turnover decreased to HK$78.9 billion from HK$108 billion on Friday.

Shares of automakers declined after Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) said inventories level of auto dealers in August hit 52.2%, higher than the alarming level for eight months in a row. (00175) dipped 4.4% to HK$15.94. (02333) plunged 6.6% to HK$4.51. (00489) slid 4.6% to HK$8.37. Automotive (01114) plunged 7.1% to HK$11.56. (01958) declined 5.5% to hK$6.24. (02238) dived 6.1% to HK$8.

Shares of casino operators were softer. (02282) dipped 1.6% to HK$14.56. Galaxy Entertainment (00027) and (00200) slid 1.6% and 1.7% to HK$57.2 and HK$20.55. (00880) fell 3.7% to HK$8.55. (01128) slipped 3.4% to HK$21.1. (01928) declined 2.5% to HK$37.35.

Among individual stocks, ended down 2% to HK$332.8 after has announced measures to limit the number of new in order to reduce the of young adults.

