US Stocks gain on bargain hunting

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced 92.20 points, or 0.28%, to 32,849.74. The S&P500 index grew by 3.96 points, or 0.1%, to 3,821.62.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index added 1.08 points, or 0.01%, to 10,547.11.
ECONOMIC NEWS: The Commerce Department released a report showing housing starts fell by 0.5 percent to an annual rate of 1.427 million in November after tumbling by 2.1 percent to a revised rate of 1.434 million in October. The building permits plunged by 11.2 percent to an annual rate of 1.342 million in November after slumping by 3.3 percent to a revised rate of 1.512 million in October.
Among Indian ADR, HDFC Bank added 1.85% to $70.01, Wipro rose 1.5% to $4.65, Dr Reddy's labs added 0.4% to $53.07, ICICI Bank gained 1% to $22.19, and INFOSYS was up 1% at $18.06. Tata Motors grew 0.8% at $24.76. WNS Holdings rose 0.4% to $76.80, and Azure Power Global fell 1% to $4.86.
