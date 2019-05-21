Hong Kong share market closed mixed after trimming early losses on Tuesday, 21 May 2019, as sentiment improved slightly after temporarily eased restrictions on At closing bell, the declined 0.47%, or 130.37 points, to 27,657.24. The Enterprises Index was up 0.01%, or 1.20 points, to 10,634.62.

The U. S. granted limited relief for consumers and carriers using Technologies, a day after the White House's moves against the Chinese battered stocks. The on Monday allowed Technologies Co to purchase American-made goods in order to maintain existing networks and provide to existing Huawei handsets until Aug. 19.

The allowed to purchase American-made goods in order to maintain existing networks and provide to existing Huawei handsets. The company is still prohibited from buying American parts and components to manufacture new products without license approvals that likely will be denied. The new authorization is intended to give providers that rely on Huawei equipment time to make other arrangements, U.

S. said in a statement. The authorization, which is in effect for 90 days, suggests changes to Huawei's may have immediate, far-reaching and unintended consequences for its customers.

Blue chips were mostly weaker. (00005) edged down 0.1% to HK$65.15. HKEX (00388) put on 0.9% to HK$244.4. (00700) softened 0.2% to HK$341.2. Mobile (00941) rose 0.6% to HK$73.5. AIA (01299) dipped 0.8% to HK$75.2.

Shares of HK listed Chinese banks rose after the relaunched reverse repo operations and released liquidity of RMB80 billion into the system. BOC (03988) gained 1.7% to HK$3.57. ABC (01288) put on 1.2% to HK$3.39. CCB (00939) edged up 0.2% to HK$6.3. (01398) nudged up 0.2% to HK$5.59. Minsheng (01988) advanced 1.4% to HK$5.71.

Consumer staples shares were also higher. (00288) rose 1.7% to HK$7.26. Uni-President (00220) added 2.1% to HK$8.1. (Cayman Islands) (00322) shot up 2.6% to HK$12.5. (KL)

(1093 HK), a Chinese based in the northern province of Hebei, fell 0.6% after its first-quarter earnings fell short of market expectations.

(2230), which licenses overseas to stream in Hong Kong, dropped 20% to HK$0.36 from its initial public offering price of HK$0.45 in the latest trading.

