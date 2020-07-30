Housing Development Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 16.78% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 29.21% to Rs 29953.57 croreNet profit of Housing Development Finance Corporation rose 16.78% to Rs 3613.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3094.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 29.21% to Rs 29953.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23182.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales29953.5723182.45 29 OPM %37.5249.60 -PBDT4902.244629.21 6 PBT4815.934579.36 5 NP3613.603094.38 17
