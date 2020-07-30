Housing Development Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 16.78% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 29.21% to Rs 29953.57 crore

Net profit of Housing Development Finance Corporation rose 16.78% to Rs 3613.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3094.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 29.21% to Rs 29953.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23182.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.29953.5723182.4537.5249.604902.244629.214815.934579.363613.603094.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)