Housing Development Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 16.78% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 29.21% to Rs 29953.57 crore

Net profit of Housing Development Finance Corporation rose 16.78% to Rs 3613.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3094.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 29.21% to Rs 29953.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23182.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales29953.5723182.45 29 OPM %37.5249.60 -PBDT4902.244629.21 6 PBT4815.934579.36 5 NP3613.603094.38 17

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 14:37 IST

