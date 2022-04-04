Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd soars 7.21%

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 2629, up 7.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.49% in last one year as compared to a 22.39% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.32% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2629, up 7.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.39% on the day, quoting at 17915.35. The Sensex is at 60093.17, up 1.38%. Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd has risen around 23.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 17.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17467.15, up 3.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 281.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2646.65, up 7.59% on the day. Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is up 7.49% in last one year as compared to a 22.39% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.32% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 33.61 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)