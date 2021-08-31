SecureKloud Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tarmat Ltd, BPL Ltd, Commercial Syn Bags Ltd and Rane Engine Valve Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 August 2021.

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd spiked 15.92% to Rs 158.35 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58804 shares in the past one month.

Tarmat Ltd surged 13.33% to Rs 67.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 44718 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18960 shares in the past one month.

BPL Ltd soared 9.90% to Rs 43.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 57105 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32237 shares in the past one month.

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd advanced 9.46% to Rs 143.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13383 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9861 shares in the past one month.

Rane Engine Valve Ltd jumped 8.96% to Rs 308.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1890 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3771 shares in the past one month.

