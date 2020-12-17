Volumes spurt at Birlasoft Ltd counter

Birlasoft Ltd registered volume of 14.09 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.60 lakh shares

AAVAS Financiers Ltd, IDFC Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 December 2020.

Birlasoft Ltd registered volume of 14.09 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.60 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.37% to Rs.202.25. Volumes stood at 49721 shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd recorded volume of 52650 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6694 shares. The stock gained 2.14% to Rs.1,693.95. Volumes stood at 669 shares in the last session.

IDFC Ltd clocked volume of 20.13 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.82 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.37% to Rs.40.80. Volumes stood at 32.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 18151 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6681 shares. The stock increased 2.99% to Rs.1,019.15. Volumes stood at 16503 shares in the last session.

Orient Cement Ltd witnessed volume of 1.22 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48283 shares. The stock increased 6.78% to Rs.81.95. Volumes stood at 54126 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)