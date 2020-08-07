HPCL, Vodafone Idea, Pidilite, Mindspace in spotlight

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) reported 156.72% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,252.65 crore on 46.6% fall in total income to Rs 38,315.41 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Vodafone Idea reported consolidated net loss of Rs 25,460 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net loss of Rs 4,873.90 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 6.93% to Rs 10,803.50 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Pidilite Industries reported 90.86% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 26.78 crore on 56.32% fall in total income to Rs 898.31 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Cipla, Siemens, Abbott India, Alkem Laboratories, among others will declare their April-June quarterly results on 7 August 2020.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT will debut on bourses today, 7 August 2020. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 275 per share, the upper end of price band of Rs 274-275.

Adani Enterprises reported 95.04% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.79 crore on 50.05% fall in total income to Rs 5,502.02 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Torrent Power reported 35.38% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 372.66 crore on 19.76% fall in total income to Rs 3,041.72 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Indian Hotels Co reported consolidated net loss of Rs 279.92 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 5.66 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 75.32% to Rs 261.41 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Lupin announced that its U.S. based wholly-owned subsidiary Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. has entered into an agreement with ForDoz Pharma Corp (ForDoz) for granting Lupin the exclusive rights to market and distribute 2 complex injectable assets in advanced stages of development in the U.S. and its territories.

