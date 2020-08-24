HSG Digital joins Amazon Web Services Contact Center Intelligence solutions partner program

HGS Digital LLC, a subsidiary of Hinduja Global Solutions, announced its participation as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Contact Center Intelligence (CCI) solutions Partner program. This unique designation recognizes that HGS Digital is an AWS Partner Network (APN) Partner that specializes in helping customers add intelligence to their existing contact center solution, leveraging AWS Machine Learning (ML) services such as Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Comprehend, Amazon Transcribe, and Amazon Lex, to gain greater efficiencies and deliver increasingly tailored customer experiences.

With 61 delivery centers in 7 countries, HGS successfully manages billions of customer interactions every year. Their AWS ML-powered solutions include HGS Pulse, an HGS client portal that provides critical operational insights and better decision-making through cognitive analytics of the voice of the customer (gleaned from 100% of all interactions across every channel), as well as sales, marketing, and customer data analytics.

In addition, HGS Pulse uses real-time call and email coding categorizations, real-time compliance tracking and team leader monitoring, and predictive analytics.

AWS CCI solutions use a combination of AWS ML-powered services for text-to-speech, translation, enterprise search, conversational artificial intelligence (AI), transcription, and language comprehension capabilities. These solutions give customers who already use popular contact center providers the opportunity to benefit from AWS CCI solutions to enhance self-service, analyze calls in real time to assist agents, and learn from all contact center interactions with post-call analytics. To get started, customers can visit aws.amazon.com/machine-learning/contact-center-intelligence.

