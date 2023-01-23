Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena announces alliance with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi

-
ALSO READ
Uddhav camp gets 'mashaal' as poll symbol
Uddhav Properties reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Bye-election in six states to take place on 3 Nov
ED arrests Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut arrested in money laundering case
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut summoned by ED
-
Prakash Ambedkar is the grandson of the architect of the Indian Constitution Bhim Rao Ambedkar.
The announcement comes ahead of crucial civic polls in Mumbai city.
There are a total 227 electoral wards in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Currently, the BMC is run by an administrator as the five-year term of the civic body had ended and elections are awaited.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU