Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena announces alliance with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) formally announced their alliance on Monday, 23 January 2023.

Prakash Ambedkar is the grandson of the architect of the Indian Constitution Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

The announcement comes ahead of crucial civic polls in Mumbai city.

There are a total 227 electoral wards in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Currently, the BMC is run by an administrator as the five-year term of the civic body had ended and elections are awaited.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)