Sheela Foam slips after Jalpaiguri plant receives closure notice

Sheela Foam fell 1.13% to Rs 2037.40 after the company said it received an order on 18 February 2021 to close its Jalpaiguri plant from the West Bengal Pollution Control Board.

The company said it holds a valid consent to operate and is established in an integrated industrial township for more than 5 years. The company is reaching out to the competent authority and also seeking legal advice. However, for the time being, it is suspending operations in the Jalpaiguri unit.

The turnover of the unit is 6% of the total turnover of the Indian operations. The company is making arrangements to service the impacted distribution from its other facilities.

Sheela Foam is a leading manufacturer of mattresses in India marketed under its flagship brand 'Sleepwell'.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 54.4% to Rs 99.28 crore on a 25.5% increase in net sales to Rs 825.88 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

