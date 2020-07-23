Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 0.81%, gains for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 181.1, up 0.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.68% in last one year as compared to a 0.66% slide in NIFTY and a 2.98% slide in the Nifty Energy.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 181.1, up 0.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 11197. The Sensex is at 38064.19, up 0.51%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has gained around 1.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15565.4, up 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 61.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 109.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 181.15, up 0.75% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is down 13.68% in last one year as compared to a 0.66% slide in NIFTY and a 2.98% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 8.69 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

