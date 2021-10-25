ICICI Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 853.15, up 12.36% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 110.94% in last one year as compared to a 54.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 72.52% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 853.15, up 12.36% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 18148.25. The Sensex is at 61062.1, up 0.4%. ICICI Bank Ltd has risen around 16.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40323.65, up 3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 766.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 109.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 853.6, up 12.35% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 28.92 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

