ICICI Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Balaji Amines Ltd, PVR Ltd, K E C International Ltd and Solar Industries India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 October 2021.

ICICI Bank Ltd spiked 12.21% to Rs 851.8 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Balaji Amines Ltd soared 6.38% to Rs 3775.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28824 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8842 shares in the past one month.

PVR Ltd surged 5.80% to Rs 1722. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98658 shares in the past one month.

K E C International Ltd gained 5.48% to Rs 519.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32380 shares in the past one month.

Solar Industries India Ltd rose 5.14% to Rs 2333.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7944 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9999 shares in the past one month.

