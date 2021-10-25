Ugro Capital Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

I G Petrochemicals Ltd, Venus Remedies Ltd, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd and Dhabriya Polywood Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 October 2021.

Ugro Capital Ltd surged 14.76% to Rs 197.05 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 65296 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39116 shares in the past one month.

I G Petrochemicals Ltd spiked 13.45% to Rs 889. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22494 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15140 shares in the past one month.

Venus Remedies Ltd soared 11.36% to Rs 488.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12394 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21404 shares in the past one month.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd added 11.33% to Rs 2373.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27002 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12533 shares in the past one month.

Dhabriya Polywood Ltd gained 10.76% to Rs 93.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7499 shares in the past one month.

