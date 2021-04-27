PVR Ltd extends upmove

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1168.1, up 0.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.39% in last one year as compared to a 55.77% spurt in NIFTY and a 35.48% spurt in the Nifty Media.

PVR Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1168.1, up 0.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 14612.8. The Sensex is at 48827.09, up 0.91%. PVR Ltd has dropped around 6.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1516.05, up 1.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1168.65, up 2.33% on the day. PVR Ltd is up 21.39% in last one year as compared to a 55.77% spurt in NIFTY and a 35.48% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

