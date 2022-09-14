ICICI Bank Ltd soars 0.97%, rises for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 918.8, up 0.97% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.62% in last one year as compared to a 2.98% gain in NIFTY and a 12.34% gain in the Nifty Bank.

ICICI Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 918.8, up 0.97% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 18041.55. The Sensex is at 60481.3, down 0.15%. ICICI Bank Ltd has added around 4.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40873.1, up 1.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 105.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 920.4, up 0.9% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 28.62% in last one year as compared to a 2.98% gain in NIFTY and a 12.34% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 24.71 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)