ICICI Bank Ltd up for third straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 371.45, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.51% in last one year as compared to a 11.57% slide in NIFTY and a 28.53% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 371.45, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 10346.3. The Sensex is at 35087.82, up 1.03%. ICICI Bank Ltd has gained around 26.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 25.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21338.1, up 2.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 230.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 501.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 372.1, up 2.39% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is down 13.51% in last one year as compared to a 11.57% slide in NIFTY and a 28.53% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 29.71 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)