TVS Motor Company Ltd soars 3.82%, up for fifth straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 383.05, up 3.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.84% on the day, quoting at 10330.4. The Sensex is at 35041.11, up 0.89%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has risen around 18.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 14.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6634.5, up 1.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 382.9, up 4.19% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd is down 14.77% in last one year as compared to a 11.7% drop in NIFTY and a 14.16% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.52 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

