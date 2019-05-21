ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd rises for fifth straight session

General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1151.15, up 0.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.28% in last one year as compared to a 11.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.24% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

General Insurance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1151.15, up 0.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 11799.6. The Sensex is at 39283.23, down 0.18%. General Insurance Company Ltd has risen around 7.95% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has risen around 7.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13222.45, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 49.38 based on earnings ending March 19.

