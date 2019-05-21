BLB Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Banswara Syntex Ltd, Esab India Ltd, Aksh Optifibre Ltd and Sumeet Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 May 2019.
BLB Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 5.04 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 35400 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2876 shares in the past one month.
Banswara Syntex Ltd soared 18.53% to Rs 71.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9516 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1328 shares in the past one month.
Esab India Ltd spiked 16.39% to Rs 1102. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4683 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 546 shares in the past one month.
Aksh Optifibre Ltd gained 16.01% to Rs 17.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62663 shares in the past one month.
Sumeet Industries Ltd rose 14.05% to Rs 4.22. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 69713 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12510 shares in the past one month.
