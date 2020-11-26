D B Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd, Rushil Decor Ltd, Kesoram Industries Ltd and Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 November 2020.
D B Realty Ltd soared 19.93% to Rs 12.88 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.57 lakh shares in the past one month.
Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd surged 16.95% to Rs 118. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22987 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1854 shares in the past one month.
Rushil Decor Ltd spiked 14.90% to Rs 142.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 73806 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8004 shares in the past one month.
Kesoram Industries Ltd spurt 13.71% to Rs 49.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39505 shares in the past one month.
Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd exploded 12.86% to Rs 188.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12061 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1676 shares in the past one month.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
