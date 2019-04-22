5Paisa Capital Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shivam Autotech Ltd, Engine Valve Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 April 2019.

surged 15.68% to Rs 325 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 25936 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1402 shares in the past one month.

soared 13.43% to Rs 40.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7942 shares in the past one month.

Engine Valve Ltd spiked 13.12% to Rs 619. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19058 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 518 shares in the past one month.

spurt 11.62% to Rs 18.06. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7329 shares in the past one month.

gained 11.45% to Rs 106.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15498 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 933 shares in the past one month.

