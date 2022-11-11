ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 488.85, down 0.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.32% in last one year as compared to a 1.28% rally in NIFTY and a 0.44% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 488.85, down 0.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.7% on the day, quoting at 18334.8. The Sensex is at 61770.58, up 1.91%.ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has lost around 4.54% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 8.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18604.6, up 2.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 82.75 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

