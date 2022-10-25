ICICI Securities Primary Dealership standalone net profit declines 42.54% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.32% to Rs 394.82 crore

Net profit of ICICI Securities Primary Dealership declined 42.54% to Rs 91.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 159.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.32% to Rs 394.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 361.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.394.82361.1590.9191.15126.36214.09124.66213.8691.81159.77

