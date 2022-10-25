JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shivam Autotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.13 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership standalone net profit declines 42.54% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.32% to Rs 394.82 crore

Net profit of ICICI Securities Primary Dealership declined 42.54% to Rs 91.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 159.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.32% to Rs 394.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 361.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales394.82361.15 9 OPM %90.9191.15 -PBDT126.36214.09 -41 PBT124.66213.86 -42 NP91.81159.77 -43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 08:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU