ICICI Securities Primary Dealership standalone net profit declines 42.54% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.32% to Rs 394.82 croreNet profit of ICICI Securities Primary Dealership declined 42.54% to Rs 91.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 159.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.32% to Rs 394.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 361.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales394.82361.15 9 OPM %90.9191.15 -PBDT126.36214.09 -41 PBT124.66213.86 -42 NP91.81159.77 -43
