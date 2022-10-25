Suraj Products standalone net profit rises 18.69% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.78% to Rs 60.82 croreNet profit of Suraj Products rose 18.69% to Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.78% to Rs 60.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales60.8251.64 18 OPM %20.1219.42 -PBDT11.489.03 27 PBT9.116.92 32 NP6.545.51 19
