Suraj Products standalone net profit rises 18.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.78% to Rs 60.82 crore

Net profit of Suraj Products rose 18.69% to Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.78% to Rs 60.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.60.8251.6420.1219.4211.489.039.116.926.545.51

