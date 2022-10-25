JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit rises 411.21% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Suraj Products standalone net profit rises 18.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.78% to Rs 60.82 crore

Net profit of Suraj Products rose 18.69% to Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.78% to Rs 60.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales60.8251.64 18 OPM %20.1219.42 -PBDT11.489.03 27 PBT9.116.92 32 NP6.545.51 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 08:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU