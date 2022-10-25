Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit declines 6.41% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.04% to Rs 148.95 croreNet profit of Central Depository Services (India) declined 6.41% to Rs 80.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 85.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.04% to Rs 148.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 145.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales148.95145.97 2 OPM %61.3167.60 -PBDT112.27117.85 -5 PBT107.37114.80 -6 NP80.4185.92 -6
