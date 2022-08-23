India's Auto component sector sees record turnover of Rs. 4.2 trillion in FY22 says ACMA

-
-
Due to a rise in the number of vehicles on the road, prolonged vehicle use, rising demand for used cars, rising commodity prices, and the emergence of new sales channels like online retailers and multi-brand outlets, the aftermarket's turnover exceeded pre-pandemic levels in FY 2021-22, according to ACMA. In FY 2021-22, the aftermarket for automotive components generated revenue of Rs. 74,203 crore (US$ 9.29 billion), a 15% increase over the previous year.
