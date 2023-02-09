ID Info Business Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.01 croreNet loss of ID Info Business Services reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.010.03 -67 OPM %-100.000 -PBDT-0.010 0 PBT-0.010 0 NP-0.010 0
