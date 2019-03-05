IDBI Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

IDBI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 46.8, up 5.52% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 43.34% in last one year as compared to a 6.51% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.46% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
IDBI Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 46.8, up 5.52% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 10916.95. The Sensex is at 36213.3, up 0.41%. IDBI Bank Ltd has risen around 6.61% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which IDBI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2832, up 2.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 118.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 74.41 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 47.15, up 5.48% on the day. IDBI Bank Ltd is down 43.34% in last one year as compared to a 6.51% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.46% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
