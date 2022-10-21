IDFC First Bank grants stock options

Under ESOS

IDFC First Bank has approved grant of 8, 00,000 stock options to eligible employee under IDFC FIRST Bank Employee Stock Option Scheme. These stock options will vest equally over a period of five years (viz. 20% each year) and the exercise period of these options will be 3 years from date of respective vesting. Further, during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, total 2, 71, 23,071 stock options, granted to employees of the Bank under IDFC FIRST Bank Employee Stock Option Scheme stands lapsed, terminated and cancelled, as applicable and the said stock options would be available for grant/ re-issue under the Scheme.

