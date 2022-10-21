JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Ramkrishna Forging gains after bagging export order
Business Standard

Spandana Sphoorty Financial allots Equity Shares

Capital Market 

Pursuant to ESOP

Spandana Sphoorty Financial, pursuant to the exercise of ESOP by the eligible employee under the Spandana Employee Stock Option Plan 2018 (ESOP Plan 2018) and Spandana Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 (ESOP Scheme 2018) has allotted 6,000 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10.00 (Rupees Ten only) each on Wednesday, 19 October 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 10:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU