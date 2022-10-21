Spandana Sphoorty Financial allots Equity Shares

-
Pursuant to ESOPSpandana Sphoorty Financial, pursuant to the exercise of ESOP by the eligible employee under the Spandana Employee Stock Option Plan 2018 (ESOP Plan 2018) and Spandana Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 (ESOP Scheme 2018) has allotted 6,000 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10.00 (Rupees Ten only) each on Wednesday, 19 October 2022.
