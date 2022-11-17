IDFC First Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 56.3, down 1.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 15.84% in last one year as compared to a 3.51% rally in NIFTY and a 11.99% spurt in the index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 56.3, down 1.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 18388.7. The Sensex is at 61951.3, down 0.05%.IDFC First Bank Ltd has eased around 0.18% in last one month.Meanwhile, index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42535.3, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 155.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 373.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 56.5, down 1.31% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd jumped 15.84% in last one year as compared to a 3.51% rally in NIFTY and a 11.99% spurt in the index.

The PE of the stock is 21.55 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

