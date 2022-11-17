Asian Paints inks agreement with KBR for manufacturing VAM in India

The paint major on Wednesday announced that it has entered into technology and other allied agreements with Kellogg Brown & Root LLC (KBR) for manufacturing of Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) in India.

On 20 October 2022, Asian Paints said that it would be setting up a manufacturing facility for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion (VAE) and VAM in India. The setting up of facility for manufacture of VAM would be based on licensed technology tie up with KBR, USA, it added.

Kellogg Brown & Root LLC (KBR) is a $7.3 billion company based at USA and has presence in 80+ countries.

Asian Paints is India's leading paint company and ranked among the top ten Decorative coatings companies in the world. Asian Paints is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling and distribution of paints, coatings, products related to home dor, bath fittings and providing related services.

Shares of Asian Paints were down 0.11% to Rs Asian 3,080.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)