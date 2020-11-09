Jubilant Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd, Celebrity Fashions Ltd, Nagreeka Exports Ltd and Gufic BioSciences Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 November 2020.
Jubilant Industries Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 156.95 at 12:07 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 26262 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1195 shares in the past one month.
Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 274.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2025 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 595 shares in the past one month.
Celebrity Fashions Ltd surged 19.82% to Rs 5.44. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 54903 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2655 shares in the past one month.
Nagreeka Exports Ltd advanced 16.64% to Rs 16.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3267 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 530 shares in the past one month.
Gufic BioSciences Ltd jumped 14.77% to Rs 121.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29782 shares in the past one month.
