Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd and Suprajit Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 November 2020.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd soared 8.17% to Rs 15.49 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66570 shares in the past one month.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spiked 5.91% to Rs 815.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24884 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19258 shares in the past one month.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd surged 5.52% to Rs 860. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4554 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1085 shares in the past one month.

Divis Laboratories Ltd jumped 5.48% to Rs 3415. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28971 shares in the past one month.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd added 5.41% to Rs 195.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37164 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9975 shares in the past one month.

