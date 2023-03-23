Board of Metro Brands approves draft scheme of arrangement

-
At meeting held on 23 March 2023The Board of Metro Brands at its meeting held on 23 March 2023 has approved draft Scheme of Arrangement between Cravatex Brands (Demerged Company) and the Company and their respective Shareholders and matters related thereto under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (Scheme).
