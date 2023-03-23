JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Vascon Engineers secures work order from Uttar Pradesh PWD

Valiant Organic climbs about 21% in three days
Business Standard

Board of Metro Brands approves draft scheme of arrangement

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 23 March 2023

The Board of Metro Brands at its meeting held on 23 March 2023 has approved draft Scheme of Arrangement between Cravatex Brands (Demerged Company) and the Company and their respective Shareholders and matters related thereto under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (Scheme).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 14:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU