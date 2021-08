Board of Shipping Corporation approves scheme of arrangement for demerger of non-core assets

At meeting held on 03 August 2021

The Board of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) at its meeting held on 03 August 2021 has approved the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of 'Non-Core Assets' (demerged undertaking) of the of the Company.

The Government of India has decided for strategic disinvestment of its stakes in SCI. As part of the strategic disinvestment process, SCI has analysed the business and determined the Core Assets and Non-core Assets of the Company. These Non-Core Assets of the company are being hived off through this Scheme of Demerger with the intent to facilitate an elective and efficient disinvestment of SCI.

