IEX power market grows 59% in Sep & 57% in Q2

The Indian Energy Exchange traded 8,997 MU electricity volume and achieved 59% YoY growth in September'21. For the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022, the Exchange Market achieved a significant growth in volume. The electricity market achieved 25,857 MU volume during the second quarter resulting in 57% YoY growth across market segments.
The day-ahead market traded 6,418 MU volume in September'21 with the average monthly price at Rs 4.4 per unit. For the second quarter of the year 2022, the day-ahead market onthe Exchange, traded 17,305 MU and registered 26% YoY growth.
The distribution utilities have been increasingly preferring day-ahead market to meet their short-term supply requirements in a competitive and flexible manner.
The term-ahead market comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts traded 193 MU during the month recording 81% YoY growth. Cumulatively, for the second quarter,the term-ahead market traded a total of 1,571 MU and registered a spectacular 438% YoY growth.
The real-time electricity market traded 1,843 MU volume and saw a significant 162% YoY growth. In the second quarter, the market achieved a cumulative trade of 5,298 MU registering a robust 125% YoY growth. The consistent growth of real-time electricity marketis an indication of growing reliance of the distribution utilities and industries to achieve power demand-supply balancing in real time in the most efficient manner.
The green term-ahead market achieved 543 MU volume seeing a splendid 555% YoY growth. For the second quarter, the market registered a cumulative trade of 1,682 MU.
