IEX Q4 PAT jumps 35% YoY

On a consolidated basis, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported 35.1% jump in net profit to Rs 61.5 crore on 26% rise in total revenue to Rs 100.3 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

On the segmental front, Power exchange business recorded 28.3% year-on-year rise in revenue to Rs 101.81 crore during the quarter. The Gas exchange business recorded a revenue loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the fourth quarter compared with revenues of Rs 0.21 crore in the same period last year.

EBITDA increased 34.2% to Rs 83.9 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 62.6 crore in Q4 FY20.

Electricity Volume increased by 62.1% to 22428.4 million units (MU) in the fourth quarter as against 13,835.1 MU recorded in the same period last year.

The company reported 17.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 206.1 crore on 19.8% increase in total revenue to Rs 356.2 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020.

IEX is the first and largest energy exchange in India providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) and ESCerts (Energy Saving Certificates).

The scrip fell 3.36% to Rs 384.20 on the BSE.

