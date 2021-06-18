IFB Agro Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
IFB Agro Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 14.41 crore in the March 2021 quarter
IFB Agro Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.45 crore in the March 2021 quarter
IFB Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 180.96% in the December 2020 quarter
Australia S&P/ASX200 end higher
Board of Hatsun Agro Products approves setting up diary plant in Andhra Pradesh
-
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd, Pressman Advertising Ltd, Khadim India Ltd and Datamatics Global Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 June 2021.
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd, Pressman Advertising Ltd, Khadim India Ltd and Datamatics Global Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 June 2021.
IFB Agro Industries Ltd surged 18.33% to Rs 638 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 54893 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5320 shares in the past one month.
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd soared 9.95% to Rs 6.41. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 83749 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20303 shares in the past one month.
Pressman Advertising Ltd spiked 8.26% to Rs 30.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 89444 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35588 shares in the past one month.
Khadim India Ltd gained 7.75% to Rs 208.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 99403 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19078 shares in the past one month.
Datamatics Global Services Ltd exploded 7.69% to Rs 168.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55828 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU