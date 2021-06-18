IFB Agro Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd, Pressman Advertising Ltd, Khadim India Ltd and Datamatics Global Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 June 2021.

IFB Agro Industries Ltd surged 18.33% to Rs 638 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 54893 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5320 shares in the past one month.

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd soared 9.95% to Rs 6.41. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 83749 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20303 shares in the past one month.

Pressman Advertising Ltd spiked 8.26% to Rs 30.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 89444 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35588 shares in the past one month.

Khadim India Ltd gained 7.75% to Rs 208.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 99403 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19078 shares in the past one month.

Datamatics Global Services Ltd exploded 7.69% to Rs 168.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55828 shares in the past one month.

