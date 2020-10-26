IFB Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Just Dial Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd and GHCL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 October 2020.

IFB Industries Ltd surged 8.36% to Rs 778.05 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 19401 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10255 shares in the past one month.

Just Dial Ltd spiked 8.24% to Rs 632. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Polycab India Ltd soared 6.88% to Rs 944.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10452 shares in the past one month.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd added 6.12% to Rs 1122.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 61378 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46328 shares in the past one month.

GHCL Ltd jumped 5.66% to Rs 167. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47505 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6986 shares in the past one month.

