Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 95.06 points or 0.48% at 19732.34 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 8.94%), Syngene International Ltd (up 4.29%),Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (up 3.69%),Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (up 3.54%),Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (up 2.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Pfizer Ltd (up 2%), Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (up 1.95%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 1.77%), Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (up 1.51%), and Take Solutions Ltd (up 1.5%).

On the other hand, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (down 2.41%), Aarti Drugs Ltd (down 2.3%), and Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (down 2.2%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 58.76 or 0.14% at 40626.74.

The Nifty 50 index was down 24.5 points or 0.21% at 11905.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 75.95 points or 0.5% at 15210.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 10.42 points or 0.21% at 5032.34.

On BSE,1074 shares were trading in green, 741 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

