Volumes spurt at Thyrocare Technologies Ltd counter

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Sobha Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, CARE Ratings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 October 2020.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd registered volume of 21.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 20.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.50% to Rs.895.15. Volumes stood at 2.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 67.51 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.44 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.84% to Rs.47.35. Volumes stood at 11.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Sobha Ltd clocked volume of 26.1 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.77 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.50% to Rs.264.60. Volumes stood at 3 lakh shares in the last session.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd notched up volume of 10.44 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.73% to Rs.759.00. Volumes stood at 75979 shares in the last session.

CARE Ratings Ltd saw volume of 7.15 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 91520 shares. The stock increased 6.21% to Rs.371.35. Volumes stood at 68453 shares in the last session.

