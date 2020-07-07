JUST IN
H P Cotton Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 117.07% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.62% to Rs 24.26 crore

Net profit of H P Cotton Textile Mills rose 117.07% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.62% to Rs 24.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.57% to Rs 81.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 91.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales24.2629.45 -18 81.7591.41 -11 OPM %7.676.62 -5.433.07 - PBDT1.861.04 79 2.981.87 59 PBT1.210.65 86 0.380.02 1800 NP0.890.41 117 0.34-0.28 LP

First Published: Tue, July 07 2020. 08:15 IST

