IFGL Refractories provides update on its greenfield facility at Visakhapatnam

IFGL Refractories announced that 1st phase of Company's greenfield manufacturing facility under construction at Industrial Park, APIIC - Denotified Area Atchutapuam APSEZ, Visakhapatnam District, Andhra Pradesh, involving cost of about Rs. 30 crore for manufacture of new products including Monolithics will get completed later this month and trial/commercial production will be started soon thereafter.

Exact date of starting of production will be informed in due course.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)