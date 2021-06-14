IFGL Refractories provides update on its greenfield facility at Visakhapatnam

JUST IN
Capital Market 

IFGL Refractories announced that 1st phase of Company's greenfield manufacturing facility under construction at Industrial Park, APIIC - Denotified Area Atchutapuam APSEZ, Visakhapatnam District, Andhra Pradesh, involving cost of about Rs. 30 crore for manufacture of new products including Monolithics will get completed later this month and trial/commercial production will be started soon thereafter.

Exact date of starting of production will be informed in due course.

First Published: Mon, June 14 2021. 12:23 IST

