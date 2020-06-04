Dishman Carbogen Amcis consolidated net profit declines 5.01% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.76% to Rs 502.83 crore

Net profit of Dishman Carbogen Amcis declined 5.01% to Rs 71.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.76% to Rs 502.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 611.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.28% to Rs 180.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 210.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 1973.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1919.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

502.83611.421973.261919.9426.2327.7025.4628.75133.34176.55484.95549.1759.82105.90222.08308.7971.9975.79180.30210.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)