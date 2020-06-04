JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bharat Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1847.37 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Dishman Carbogen Amcis consolidated net profit declines 5.01% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 17.76% to Rs 502.83 crore

Net profit of Dishman Carbogen Amcis declined 5.01% to Rs 71.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.76% to Rs 502.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 611.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.28% to Rs 180.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 210.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 1973.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1919.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales502.83611.42 -18 1973.261919.94 3 OPM %26.2327.70 -25.4628.75 - PBDT133.34176.55 -24 484.95549.17 -12 PBT59.82105.90 -44 222.08308.79 -28 NP71.9975.79 -5 180.30210.33 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 04 2020. 08:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU