Business Standard

Oriental Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.19% to Rs 71.12 crore

Net Loss of Oriental Hotels reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.19% to Rs 71.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 89.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.14% to Rs 289.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 345.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales71.1292.59 -23 289.67345.42 -16 OPM %13.8819.36 -12.8614.63 - PBDT6.1515.47 -60 24.8934.64 -28 PBT-0.727.10 PL -2.816.26 PL NP-0.18-0.52 65 -3.7989.44 PL

First Published: Thu, June 04 2020. 08:12 IST

