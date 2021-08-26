iGTB to digitize transaction banking for leading Islamic bank in APAC

Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking specialist from Intellect Design Arena, announced a significant deal win with a leading Islamic bank in APAC to completely digitize and streamline its cash and trade transaction banking technology offerings.

The deal is powered by iGTB's Digital Transaction Banking platform that delivers a seamless digital experience to grow the bank's corporate customer base.

With this deal, there are now 55 global banking groups that are benefitting from this world-leading platform which handles 50% of the total corporate collections' transactions across India, the Middle East & Africa.

