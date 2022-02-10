Ministry of Coal Says India Targets 1.2 Billion Ton Coal Production By 2023-24

Ministry of Coal said yesterday that a target of all India coal production of 1.2 billion tonne upto the year 2023-24 has been fixed. The Union government has launched Single Window Clearance portal on 11.01.2021 for the coal sector to speed up the operationalisation of coal mines.

It is an unified platform that facilitates grant of clearances and approvals required for starting a coal mine in India. Now, the complete process shall be facilitated through Single Window Clearance Portal, which will map not only the relevant application formats, but also process flow for grant of approvals or clearances.

